One held for death of two siblings







The Pest Control company official Titu Molla was arrested on Tuesday night, said Bhatara Police Station Officer-In-Charge (OC) Md Asaduzzaman on Tuesday.



"We have arrested Titu Molla, an employee of the pest control service who sprayed insecticide in the victims' house on Friday", said Md Asaduzzaman, OC of Bhatara Police Station. "He sprayed cockroach killing pesticide at the house. We are interrogating him," he also said.

Earlier on Monday, a case was filed against three people by the deceased's father Mobarak Hossain Tushar. "We are questioning the arrested person," said the OC, adding that the number of accused may increase after interrogation."



Police and the children's family said workers of a pest control service sprayed insecticide at their new home in Bashundhara's Block I last Friday. The family members left the house after insecticide was used.



On Sunday, the family returned to the house and fell sick after inhaling the pesticide, and they were rushed to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, they said.



