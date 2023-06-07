VOCTA urges govt to control market syndicates







In the recommendations, VOCTA suggested the government to announce measures to control the syndicates creating sufferings to the mass-people by hiking market prices of different commodities and products and cancellation of the provision of mandatory payment of Tk 2,000 for the Tax Information Number (TIN) holders during submission of annual income tax returns.



The recommendations were placed at a press conference held on Tuesday at Jatiya Press Club. VOCTA Executive Director Khalilur Rahman Sajal presented the keynote paper while its Chairman Dr Hossain Uddin Shekhar, Vice Chairman Sanowar Hossain Nawroz, Director (Finance) Lutfar Rahman Liton and directors Dr. Latiful Bari, Mohosinul Karim Lebu, Saidul Abedin Dollar and Nurun Nabi were present.

Khalilur Rahman Sajal said in the budget of Tk 761,785 crore, the government has recognized some problems but hasn't given any directive to get rid of the problems. Though the government showed a projection of earning Tk 500,000 crore in the budget, there is still deficit of Tk 261,785 crore.



Though the consumers' rights organizations including VOCTA demanded to control inflation, creating employment and generating income to protect the rights of mass people and lessening their sufferings, the issues haven't given mass importance in the budget, Sajal said.



Appreciating the decision of increasing the tax-free income limit at Tk 3.5 lakh for individuals, Sajal demanded that it should be Tk 4 lakh. "If it's fixed at Tk 4 lakh, it would be logical."



He also urged the government to include the people up to 60 years in the National Pension Scheme to be effective from this year considering the life expectancy limit of 71 years in the country. He also appreciated the decision of imposing surcharge of more than one private car holders.



VOCTA also demanded increasing the number of beneficiaries in the social safety net programmes and refrain from the decision of increasing 15 per cent public expenditures in the budget.



