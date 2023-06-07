Video
Home Back Page

UN Peacekeeping Mission

BAF replaces contingent at CAR

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) replaced its contingent which consists of 125 members at United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

As a part of this replacement 125 BAF members left Dhaka for Central African Republic on Tuesday by a UN chartered aircraft (Ethiopian Airlines).

The Armed Military Utility Helicopter Unit is led by Air Commodore Mohammod Sahidul Islam. Mentionable that Bangladesh Air Force has achieved good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity, according to ISPR.

Special munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure for Central African Republic.

Director, Directorate of Overseas Air Operations, Air Commodore Rushad Din Asad, was present at the airport during departure.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, delivered his directional speech to the contingent members at Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters on May 28 and offered special munajat for the success of the mission.


