DU teachers’ White Panel demands election under caretaker govt







The teachers also protested against skyrocketing essential prices and repression of opposition political leaders and activists by filing cases and carrying out physical attacks. White Panel Convener Prof Lutfor Rahman said that the country was facing crisis.



He criticised the government for its deliberate negligence to bring the price hikes under control.

"It has been proved time and again that no fair election is possible under a party government in the context of Bangladesh. That is why the people are demanding elections under an impartial government," Prof Lutfor added.



Joint Convener Siddiqur Rahman Khan said, "Besides other crises, public life has been made miserable by endemic load shedding."



Former White Panel Conveners Prof Akhtar Hossain Khan, Prof Mamun Ahmed and Prof Md Mohiuddin Ahmed took part in the human chain, among others.



