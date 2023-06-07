Prez returns home after six-day visit to Turkey







A VVIP aircraft (Flight No BG 208), carrying the President, his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6:30pm.



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, dean of diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services, Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh, secretary to the prime minister's office, senior secretary of home ministry's public security division, IGP and other senior civil and military officials received the President at the airport.

Earlier, the Head of the State left Ankara Esenboga Airport in Turkey for Dhaka at 7:43am (Ankara time), where Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Amanaul Haque, Turkish Foreign Ministry representative Ambassador Oya Tunga Cagli and Deputy Governor of Ankara Murat Soylu and senior officials concerned saw the President off at the airport.



On June 1 night, the President left Dhaka for Ankara to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Grand National Assembly in Ankara.



Bangladesh President greeted Turkish President and joined a photo session there. Both the Presidents exchanged pleasantries. Turkish leader Erdogan was sworn in for a third consecutive term as the President. �BSS



