4 Rohingyas abducted from Teknaf freed on ransom

COX'S BAZAR, June 6: Four Rohingya refugees who were abducted from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar have been released in exchange for a ransom of Tk 5 lakh.The abducted Rohingyas are: Mohammad Yunus, 32, son of Nur Hossain; Mohammad Sultan, 24, son of Mohammad Rafiq; Abdullah, 16, son of Abdur Rahman; and Anwar Islam, 18, son of Mohammad Syed.They are all residents of Alikhali Rohingya Camp-25, Block D/22, under Hnila union of Teknaf. The abducted Rohingyas returned home on Monday. �UNB