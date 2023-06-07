Video
4 Rohingyas abducted from Teknaf freed on ransom

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

COX'S BAZAR, June 6: Four Rohingya refugees who were abducted from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar have been released in exchange for a ransom of Tk 5 lakh.

The abducted Rohingyas are: Mohammad Yunus, 32, son of Nur Hossain; Mohammad Sultan, 24, son of Mohammad Rafiq; Abdullah, 16, son of Abdur Rahman; and Anwar Islam, 18, son of Mohammad Syed.

They are all residents of Alikhali Rohingya Camp-25, Block D/22, under Hnila union of Teknaf. The abducted Rohingyas returned home on Monday.    �UNB


