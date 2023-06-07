JCI Dhaka Independent  2nd general meeting held







JCI Dhaka Independent, a local organization of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, organised their 2nd general member's meeting (GMM) of the year and members' day out recently. The meeting was led by their Local President Mukul Alam.During the meeting, the Local Vice President S M Waliullah Hossain presented the 2023 activity report and the Local President presented the treasury report for 2023 so far.In the meeting, two new local directors took the oath to serve their roles in the board of JCI Dhaka Independent for 2023.The GMM was accompanied by daylong team building and recreational activities organised for the local organization's members and potential members. Activities included swimming, team building games and a musical evening.