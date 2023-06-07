Video
DU female student group’s no confidence in VC over hijab

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
DU Correspondent

A group of female students of Dhaka University on Monday formed a human chain on the campus to express no confidence in Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman for not keeping his promise that Bangla Department's instruction to keep female students' faces uncovered during viva and written examinations would be withdrawn.

The protesters claimed that the Vice Chancellor cheated students by not keeping his promise.

Describing Bangla Department's move as violation of human rights, the outraged students condemned a notice issued by it asking female students to keep their faces and ears uncovered during viva and written examinations.

They claimed that the Vice Chancellor had assured them that steps would be taken to ensure 'freedom of choice' about dress.

Following a writ petition, the High Court Division  suspended the Bangla Department's instruction for six months.
But the Appellate Division stayed the High Court Division's order.

Regarding the issue, Prof Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer, "The university authorities respect freedom of choice about dress.

At the same time, students also need to obey the rules and regulations of the university. Teachers need to identify students during examinations and viva. So there is no scope for communal thinking."


