3 to die for killing youth over land dispute in Magura

MAGURA, June 6: A Magura court on Tuesday sentenced three people to death in a case over killing a youth centring a land dispute Kotbhog village in Shalikha upazila of Magura district around 21 years back.Magura Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Farzana Yeasmin passed the order in presence of the accused, said the court's public prosecutor Advocate Moshiur Rahman.The death row convicts are Abdus Sabur, Habibur and Bulu Miah. The court acquitted 33 people as the allegations brought against them were not proved, he said.According to the case statement, Sabur and his accomplices stabbed Saheb Ali to death over a longstanding land dispute on March 8, 2021. �UNB