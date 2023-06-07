Onion finding its way back to kitchens







Finally, after a lot of hullabaloo, import of onions was allowed. According to a report published in this daily, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Monday issued 210 permits to import 2,80,800 metric tonnes of onions from abroad.



Now a question resonates with the common people indicating that something is rotten in the state of Denmark. The reason for public sentiments is clear. Firstly, why has DAE delayed for some days to give permits to importers when price of onion was going up by leaps and bounds without any known reasons?

This seemed that the authority was watching the situation sitting on the fence letting a syndicate of onion traders fleece consumers. And when this price gouging had satisfied their thirst of inflated profits, DAE has suddenly woken up.



Understandably, DAE was groping in the dark. Not too long ago, it assured the market that there were more than 35 lakh metric tons of onion produced in the country during the last season. Whereas, the local demand merely exceeds 28 lakh tons a year.



Accordingly, a few days back, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak reassured the consumers saying that there was enough stock of onions in the country and he also unequivocally pointed out that there was no need of imports of this product.



But the market scenario was opposite to what they said. Onion had lost its way to the kitchens as a majority of consumers turned their back on this spice and bought less quantity than they needed.



According to media reports, there are signs of silos between Agriculture and Commerce ministries over the import of onion. In the beginning of price hike of this commodity, Commerce Ministry requested the Agriculture Ministry to make arrangements for the import of onion. However, unfortunately, the Agriculture Ministry did pay heed in time.



Now, who was to blame for all this fiasco behind the price hike of onion? As a matter of fact, there are profiteers who are to blame and could easily be identified and brought to account. If they get scot-free again and again, price of any essential goods is bound to jump anytime in the future.



In our country, examples of similar price spikes abound. Even we had experienced exorbitant prices of onions on several occasions in the recent past. Price rise in essential commodities is a common phenomenon in our retail markets and it takes place under the very nose of the authorities concerned.



Although consumers' back has already been pushed against the wall by the escalating prices of almost all essential products as it is evidenced when country's inflation rate hit the 11-year record high of 9.94 percent in May, our responsible ministries and other pertinent government agencies have not yet taken any tangible initiatives to rein in the on-going situation.



We appeal to the government to break the back of any kinds of syndications in our essential commodity markets keeping in mind that the Eid-ul-Adha is just a few weeks away.



We hope that the government won't let unscrupulous traders rear their head again.

