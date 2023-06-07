Laptops should be available at affordable prices







In order to move ahead in the information technology sector in our country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels. If it is possible to deliver well configured computers at a low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education.



At present, various companies of Bangladesh have managed to sell low cost computers by importing high-configured laptops from developed countries. So, people of the lower and middle classes are able to buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology.

We want to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the ability of low and middle class people. So that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptops.



Arifur Rahman Sumon

Deputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation



Dear SirIn order to move ahead in the information technology sector in our country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels. If it is possible to deliver well configured computers at a low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education.At present, various companies of Bangladesh have managed to sell low cost computers by importing high-configured laptops from developed countries. So, people of the lower and middle classes are able to buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology.We want to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the ability of low and middle class people. So that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptops.Arifur Rahman SumonDeputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation