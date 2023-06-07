Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Laptops should be available at affordable prices

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In order to move ahead in the information technology sector in our country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels. If it is possible to deliver well configured computers at a low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education.

At present, various companies of Bangladesh have managed to sell low cost computers by importing high-configured laptops from developed countries. So, people of the lower and middle classes are able to buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology.

We want to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the ability of low and middle class people. So that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptops.

Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion finding its way back to kitchens
Laptops should be available at affordable prices
Chaotic state of power cuts
Stone labourers’ health concern
Electricity crisis should be eased
Deadly Indian train accident is a wakeup call for all
Drug treatment centres in dire straits
Rethink individuals’ income tax proposal in budget


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft