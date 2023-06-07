

Budget speech and the crippling load-shedding



Electricity is the most important utility on which the daily economic life of a country rotates and moves ahead for prosperity. It is also an important yardstick with which the economic stability of a country is measured.



On behalf of the Finance Minister a hired professional orator read out the 2 hours and 15 minutes - long budget speech in audio visual system, often punctuated with movie type music, on the podcast for people, who however, might have enjoyed the digital technology.

In the budget speech the Finance Minister also boastingly detailed Bangladesh's 15 years of journey for Economic Advancement. He said the dream of Smart Bangladesh envisioned by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be a reality in 2041. Materialising her election manifesto she has already transformed farmed-based country into Digital Bangladesh.



While listening to the budget speech on their smartphones, the people at load-shedding affected homes, educational institutions, business centres, industrial belts and other spots, probably were not finding conformity in words of the Finance Minister with the reality, especially when he spoke about the roadmap to make country self sufficient in energy, through various means.



Promising to ensure power and energy security Mustafa Kamal said hundred percent of the population of the country had already been brought under electricity facilities. Power generation capacity has increased from 4,942 megawatts (MW) in 2009 to 26,700 MW at present.



The people who have been upset with hours of load shedding, perhaps took the budget speech as jockes and mockery. They wondered how the government claims to have 100 percent of the population under electric supply when there is persistent load shedding in the country.

People suffering in load shedding during extreme sultry weather, find the causes, like fuel shortage due to high prices following Russia-Ukraine war, put by the government behind the power crisis as lame excuses.



They blame the poor policies of the government as the existing gas-fired power plants remain out of generation due to gas crunch, when there is no visible effort of the government either to import gas at high cost or to go for exploration in onshore and offshore blocks, in the Bay of Bengal, which Bangladesh won following UN arbitrations in 2012.



According to energy experts the proposed budget lacked future plan to increase gas output and the government has no plan to equip Petrobangla with advanced technology to augment output from the country's biggest gas field Titas and Chevron's Bibiyana or Moulovibazar fields.



The budget speech further said coal-based Rampal 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Project (1st Unit) and Payra 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant Project have already started generating electricity. However, in reality the people find that these plants go out of generation time to time due to shortage of coal, price of which went up, along with liquefied natural gas LNG.



According to experts, the country has a stock of some 2.1 billion tonnes of coal in five coals fields in the country's northern region. But it is pity that the government has failed to go for commercial exploration of coal, after being resisted by a politically motivated vested quarter. Had the government gone for coal exploration, today's crisis of coal could have been averted.



Mega-projects are being implemented in power hubs constructed at Payra of Patuakhali district, Maheshkhali and Matarbari areas of Cox's Bazar district. Construction of Matarbari (2x600 MW) ultra-super critical thermal power plant is in progress, said the Mustafa Kamal. Thirty-three power plants with a total capacity of 12,094 MW are under construction in public-private joint ventures and contract process for setting up of 17 power plants with a capacity of 2,416 MW are underway. Besides, the government has made plans to set up another 34 power plants with a total capacity of 10,443 MW, he added.



But all these may go in vain as the plants will be highly depended on imported coal, according to leading energy experts in the country.



The Minister said steps have been taken to enhance the refining capacity of Eastern Refinery, the only oil refinery in the country, from 15 lakh tonnes to 45 lakh tonnes. People wonder how callous was the incumbent and the past governments, which despite finding necessity of enhancing capacity, did not modernise the country's only refinery set up in 1963. In the last 15 years authorities took several steps to set up a second unit of the refinery, but finally stepped back on unexplained reasons. Still it cannot be believed that the government will go for the second unit, which if set up will block the commission agents within the government to have share from the public money spent in fuel imports.



The Finance Minister in his budget speech also said apart from generating power within the country, the government has a plan to import about 9,000 MW of electricity from neighboring countries by 2041. At present, a total of 1,160 MW of electricity is being imported from India through inter-country grid connection. In addition, 748 MW of electricity from Ist unit of coal-fired power plants in Jharkhand, India, have been added to the national grid of Bangladesh.



Signing of an agreement is at final stage for importing 500 MW of electricity from a hydro-electric power plant to be set up in Nepal. In addition, a tripartite memorandum of understanding between Bangladesh, Bhutan and India for import of electricity from Bhutan is going to be signed soon, the Minister said. In all, the government hopes to ensure 40,000 MW of electricity generation by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041.



The Minister said that the government has set a target of using renewable energy at 10 percent of total electricity generation by 2030. Besides, by 2041, the country wants to generate 40 percent of the total electricity production from clean energy.



India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was recently inaugurated through which imported fuel oil (diesel) will be supplied to 16 districts of the northern part of the country and to the 150-MW power plant at Saidpur. Construction of pipeline from Siliguri Marketing Terminal in India to Parbatipur Depot in Bangladesh is underway, the Minister informed. Through this pipeline supply of 10 lakh tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh in a short period of time is possible.



However, according to energy experts, all these plans to have sufficient electricity in Bangladesh greatly depend on foreign plants or costly imported fuels. So it is likely to remain vulnerable and the Bangladesh power sector will always remain exposed to frequent hiccups. Also import of power from neighbouring countries will greatly depend on political and economic conditions in the regions



They believe, time is ripe now, in the election year, the government and the ruling party should not take more risk ahead of the general election due on next December of January. It must bring the power supply in order by hook or by crook. If necessary it should suspend execution of the ongoing mega infrastructure projects and divert the fund to buy fuel and restart power generation in full capacity as soon as possible. Otherwise there will be no chance for the ruling party to be competitive in the next general election.



The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





