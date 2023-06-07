

Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh



Food safety threats in Bangladesh are arsenic in food, adulterated food, genetically modified food, environment pollutants in food, human-induced food adulteration during farm production, industrial production, marketing, and street food vending. Numerous food processors are producing, processing and preparing foodstuffs in serious unhygienic environments. Food adulteration is a growing problem in Bangladesh as large numbers of consumers have become victims of consuming adulterated foods. Unsafe food results into numerous acute and life-long diseases. An evaluation shows that about 2.2 million people annually die due to food-borne and waterborne diarrhoeal diseases. The dreadful part is that out of this 2.2 million people, 1.9 million are children.



The act of adding or mixing something inferior, harmful, useless and unnecessary substance to food is called food adulteration. In other words, any food item may be considered as adulterated if its nature and quality are not up to the standard. Unscrupulous traders normally adulterate food. In the process of adulteration, extraneous matters are directly added to food grains. Sands and crushed rock are added to increase weight. The Food Safety Act 2013 has also been enacted in Bangladesh through repealing and re-enacting the existing outdated laws in this regards. Accordingly under the 2013 Act, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has been formed in 2015.

Unauthorized food colors, especially textile dyes are used in food, manufacturing and processing in Bangladesh. Textile colors are especially applied in the various types of sweets. Mentionable here that, people of Bangladesh love sweet based foods, except sweet based foods some very popular street food named beguni, chop, peaju are also adulterated by textile dyes. Generally, these harmful colors are used to make foods attractive. Researcher mentioned that the toxic colors in food can create indigestions, allergies, asthmas, vomiting, diarrhoea, heart diseases, and several kinds of neurological diseases and even cancer.



Article 15 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh states that it shall be a fundamental responsibility of the state to secure to the citizens provision of the basic necessities of life including food. Article 18 of the Constitution states that the State shall raise the level of nutrition and improve public health as its primary duties. Both the provisions speak up for food safety requirements for the citizens of Bangladesh. At present, the food control system in Bangladesh involves numerous ministries and agencies. Food safety is governed by a number of laws and regulations in Bangladesh. Despite having these laws in force, the food contamination and adulteration condition of Bangladesh is continuing to be a serious public health concern.



In the Western countries, food safety regulations are very strict and millions of dollars are fined as penalty, if food safety is breached. Furthermore, jail sentences are also specified for and negligence suits are lodged in the courts for compensation for breach of safety of food. Although statistics are hard to get in Bangladesh, it is estimated that millions suffer from food related illness each year, many of which are not reported. Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable countries in the world that are exposed to unsafe food hazards.



Consumers have the right to get safe food from the seller or producers and it is one of the constitutional rights. There are several laws to regulate safe food delivery and these are; Penal Code, 1860, Control of Essential Commodities Act, 1956, Food (Special Courts) Act, , Pure Food Ordinance, 1959, Cantonments Pure Food Act, 1966, Pesticide Ordinance, 1971, Special Powers Act, 1974, Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Control), Ordinance, 1983, The Breast-Milk Substitutes (Regulation of Marketing) Ordinance, 1984, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution Ordinance 1985, Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Act 1989, Consumers Rights Protection Act 2009, Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, Local Government (Paurashava) Act, 2009, Mobile Court Act, 2009.



Bangladesh facing in food security problem for several causes. There are several provisions for food safety but those law are not match with the present situation as a result Bangladesh cannot ensure food safety properly. On basis provisions in related law, no capital punishment cannot be provided to any corporation yet. Mobile Court has more difficulties like it is applied irregular basis. Most of the time Mobile Court takes action in Ramadan and rest of time it plays ineffective role. Mobile Court imposes punishment immediate as a fine in case of unable to pay fine, it imposes imprisonment. This is not proper justice system because individual have always cash money instant is unreasonable. In present provisions, an individual cannot file suit in case of food safety related problem.



Government take some steps to ensure safe food to people but the food inspection and enforcement system in Bangladesh still needs to be strengthened to address the significant food safety issues that are presently prevailing. Framing of inspection manuals, protocols, guidelines and checklists for inspectors to use during operation is immensely required. A system for record keeping and documentation of food inspection and enforcement activities needs to be put in place. The laws in place require implementation with full force and hurdles in implementing the existing laws against adulteration to be eliminated.



Human life depends on safe food. Unsafe food represents a major threat to public health in Bangladesh. Long term health injury may result in from consumption of food tainted by chemical substances and toxins. Access to safe food is a basic human right. Safe food also closely related with right to life. Without life everything is useless. Besides the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh guarantee this right. Unable to secure safe food, the rights of the people are violated. So, it is strictly need to ensure food security. Regulatory programs should be established immediately which ensure safe food to the people.

The writer is a banker



