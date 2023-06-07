Video
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Ismail Hossain

Internet access has become an integral part of our daily lives, empowering individuals, businesses, and societies around the world.

However, there are instances when governments resort to shutting down the internet, severing connections and isolating their citizens from the global network.

I try to delve into the perspective of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh, exploring their consequences on various fronts and highlighting the importance of upholding digital rights and freedoms.

An internet shutdown refers to a deliberate disruption of internet services within a specific region or across an entire country.

This can be achieved through various means, including cutting off physical connectivity, blocking access to specific websites or platforms, or throttling internet speeds to render it unusable.

While governments may argue that these measures are necessary for national security or to curb unrest, the impact of such shutdowns is far-reaching and often disproportionate to the intended objectives.

Bangladesh has experienced its fair share of internet shutdowns in recent years, with varying durations and reasons.

The government has employed these measures during times of political protests, elections, or instances of social unrest.

These shutdowns aim to control the flow of information, limit communication among citizens, and stifle dissenting voices.

However, the consequences of such actions can be detrimental to the social fabric, economy, and democratic principles of the nation.

According to a global digital rights watchdog, Bangladesh ranks among the top five countries where authorities have utilized internet shutdowns as tools of control.

A report published in March this year by Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition revealed that the Bangladeshi government executed six internet shutdowns in 2022, primarily during the protest rallies organized by the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party).

This report also highlighted that globally, internet shutdowns occurred at least 187 times across 35 countries in the previous year, marking the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

India topped the list with 84 shutdowns, 49 of which took place in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The report further indicated that 48 shutdowns in 14 countries, including Bangladesh, coincided with documented human rights abuses.

These findings shed light on the increasing frequency of internet shutdowns and their impact on the digital landscape and human rights situation globally, with Bangladesh being a concerning case.

Access to the internet is no longer a luxury but a basic necessity, as it plays a crucial role in education, healthcare, business, and communication.

Disrupting internet services hampers students' ability to access online educational resources, resulting in learning setbacks. It also hinders access to vital healthcare information, telemedicine services, and emergency assistance.

Furthermore, businesses, particularly those reliant on e-commerce and digital platforms, suffer immense financial losses during shutdowns, impeding economic growth and development.

One of the most significant casualties of internet shutdowns is freedom of expression.

The internet has emerged as a platform for citizens to voice their opinions, participate in public discourse, and hold governments accountable.

By shutting down the internet, the government silences dissenting voices and inhibits the free flow of information.

This stifling of democratic ideals undermines the fundamental rights of citizens and erodes the principles of transparency and accountability.

Internet shutdowns also raise serious human rights concerns.

The United Nations has declared access to the internet a fundamental human right, recognizing its role in enabling the exercise of other rights, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

When governments restrict internet access, they violate this right and jeopardize citizens' ability to participate in civic life, access information, and connect with the global community.

Moreover, shutdowns can lead to increased surveillance, as citizens turn to alternative means of communication that may be less secure or private.

While governments have legitimate concerns regarding national security and public safety, there are alternative approaches that can address these issues without resorting to internet shutdowns.

Implementing targeted measures, such as content moderation and filtering, can help prevent the spread of misinformation or incitement to violence.

Engaging in dialogue with stakeholders, including civil society organizations, technology companies, and human rights advocates, can help develop comprehensive policies that balance security concerns with the preservation of digital rights and freedoms.

Internet shutdowns in Bangladesh have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the intended objectives of the government.

These disruptions impede educational progress, hinder economic growth, stifle freedom of expression, and violate fundamental human rights.

It is imperative for the government and policymakers to recognize the importance of upholding digital rights and freedoms while addressing security concerns.

By fostering an environment that promotes an open and accessible internet, Bangladesh can embrace the transformative power of the digital age and contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous future.
The writer is a contributor


