

Broken bridge in Rajshahi turns risky



About 21 years back, this 50-foot bridge was constructed at Sajipara Battala in middle of Sardah and Nimpara unions. It has linked Barkat Village under Sardah and Dharmahata Village under Nimpara.



At present, locals, commuters and students are suffering seriously because of this risky bridge. They demanded a new bridge at the same place.

The linking bridge was built in 1992-93 financial year in order to facilitate communications for thousands of people of Dharmahata, Patiakandi, Khorddagobinapur, Mugli, Faridpur, Bonkishor, Barkatpur, Nandangachhi, and Shahbazpur Kamni villages.



Bicycle, motorcycle, van and auto-rickshaw move on the bridge. Locals take their agri-items to Nandangachhi Haat using the bridge. But due to the deplored condition of the bridge, farmers are bringing their products to the haat rounding several kilometres of extra path. It is increasing their transport cost and killing time.



Akhtar Uddin of Patiakandi Village said, about 7-8 years back the railing of the bridge got broken; its rods became visible.



Despite repeated request, local public representatives didn't take any initiative in this regard, said Shamsuzzaman of Barkatpur.



Sardah Union Chairman Hasanujjaman Madhu said, "I have already put the issue of repairing the bridge at the upazila coordination meeting."



Upazila Engineer Atikul Haq Ratan said, a bridge is in the pipeline of approval under Support Rural Bridge Project; and soon after the approval of the project, the bridge will be repaired.



