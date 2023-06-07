Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Broken bridge in Rajshahi turns risky

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Broken bridge in Rajshahi turns risky

Broken bridge in Rajshahi turns risky

RAJSHAHI, June 6: A two-village linking bridge in Charghat Upazila of the district has been turned risky. The bridge can collapse any time.

About 21 years back, this 50-foot bridge was constructed at Sajipara Battala in middle of Sardah and Nimpara unions. It has linked Barkat Village under Sardah and Dharmahata Village under Nimpara.

At present, locals, commuters and students are suffering seriously because of this risky bridge. They demanded a new bridge at the same place.

The linking bridge was built in 1992-93 financial year in order to facilitate communications for thousands of people of Dharmahata, Patiakandi, Khorddagobinapur, Mugli, Faridpur, Bonkishor, Barkatpur, Nandangachhi, and Shahbazpur Kamni villages.

Bicycle, motorcycle, van and auto-rickshaw move on the bridge. Locals take their agri-items to Nandangachhi Haat using the bridge. But due to the deplored condition of the bridge, farmers are bringing their products to the haat rounding several kilometres of extra path. It is increasing their transport cost and killing time.
 
Akhtar Uddin of Patiakandi Village said, about 7-8 years back the railing of the bridge got broken; its rods became visible.
 
Despite repeated request, local public representatives didn't take any initiative in this regard, said Shamsuzzaman of Barkatpur.

Sardah Union Chairman Hasanujjaman Madhu said, "I have already put the issue of repairing the bridge at the upazila coordination meeting."

Upazila Engineer Atikul Haq Ratan said, a bridge is in the pipeline of approval under Support Rural Bridge Project; and soon after the  approval of the project, the bridge will be repaired.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Broken bridge in Rajshahi turns risky
Seminar on cybercrime held at Singra
Human chain protests sexual harassment of teacher
Five men murdered in five districts
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Fishers suffer as Hilsa disappears from Meghna, Tentulia
‘Kabiraj’ arrested for raping teenage girl in Bagerhat


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft