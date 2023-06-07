Seminar on cybercrime held at Singra







ICT State Minister M Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the seminar.



Abu Naser Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner, presided over it.

State Minister said, learners and new generation will have to be alert about Internet use. One should think properly before giving any post on social media, he added.



Transparency is the best way of staying safe in the internet age, he advised them.



Among others, Nahid Sultana, director general of Digital Security Agency, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, Mahamuda Khatun, Singra UNO, and Sadat Rahaman, founding president of Cyber Foundation, spoke at the seminar.



