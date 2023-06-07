Human chain protests sexual harassment of teacher







Organisers demanded exemplary punishment for the sexual harassment of a Rajshahi university female teacher; she was violated by her male colleague of the Psychology Department recently.



Females are not safe in the highest educational institutes of the country, they said.

Among others, Acting President Matoara Begum Tutli, Organizing Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena, and Joint Secretary Makul Khnaum spoke at the human chain.



