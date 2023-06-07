Five men murdered in five districts







SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A farmer was beaten to death in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place in Gayeshpur Village under under Jamalpur Union of the upazila in the evening.

Deceased Jahangir Alam, 40, son of Lal Mia alias Kona Mia, was a resident of the village.



The deceased's family members said Abdur Razzak and Nannu Mia along with their cohorts attacked on Jahangir in the evening over land dispute, and beat him mercilessly, leaving the man seriously injured.



The family members rescued him and took to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained three people in this connection.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullapur Police Station (PS) Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.



DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A union parishad (UP) chairman was allegedly murdered in Derai Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Soumya Chowdhury was the chairman of Rajanagar UP in the upazila.



It was known that Soumya Chowdhury pressurised on some dishonest loan distributors through a facebook post.

The dishonest businessmen also threatened him for death.



Later on, the unconscious body of the UP chairman was found beside the Sreemangal-Kamalganj road in Fulbari area at around 10 pm on Saturday.



He was rescued and admitted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 2 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy, said Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty.



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A teenage boy, who was stabbed to injure by his father on May 20, died at his house in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The stabbing incident took place in Joykumar Karbaripara area under Kabakhali Union of the upazila at around 11 pm on May 20.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahin Alam, 14, son of Abu Hanif, a resident of the area.



According to family members of the deceased, Shahin's parents got divorced when he was six years old and then the accused Abu Hanif got married with another woman. Since then, the deceased's mother took care of Shahin and his sisters.



Md Habib, uncle of the deceased, said, "Abu Hanif started forcing to take Shahin from his mother's procession recently but the deceased decided to stay with her mother.



On May 20 around 11 pm, the accused forced him again and stabbed his son with a sharp weapon mercilessly as he denied going with him. He was critically injured at that time."



Relatives rushed him to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).



After taking treatment for 10 days, he got released by the doctors of the CMCH as his condition improved.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at his house at around 7:45 pm on Saturday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Dighinala PS Premananda confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man was beaten to death in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 75, son of Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, a resident of Rathi Village under Chashirhat Union of the upazila.



According to local sources, Enamul Haque had a longstanding feud with one Solaiman Bhuiyan of the area over land and familial properties. However, the two locked into an altercation over collecting fruits from a tree of the house yard in the morning.



At one stage of the altercation, Solaiman along with four others including his son Masud attacked on Enamul and started beating him, leaving the elderly man dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.



Sonaimuri PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A youth was killed by his father in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.





The incident took place in Mahuppur Village under Mostafapur Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Zia, son of Abu Taher, a resident of the area.



The deceased's family sources said Zia was a mentally-imbalanced man. After his first wife left him, he married again. As his second wife also left, he was demanding to get married again.



Following this, Zia had an altercation with his father on Wednesday morning. Out of anger, Abu Taher hit on the head of his son with a stick, which left Zia critically injured.



Zia was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 1 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.



Parbatipur Model PS OC Md Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter.



