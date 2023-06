PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, June 6: A Bangladeshi cattle trader has been shot to death by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kalirhat border in Patgram Upazila of the district early Monday.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, June 6: A Bangladeshi cattle trader has been shot to death by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kalirhat border in Patgram Upazila of the district early Monday.The deceased was Yusuf Ali, 27, son of Shah Jamal, a resident of Meserdanga Village under Jagatber Union in the upazila.Jagatber Union Parishad Chairman Mostafizur Rahman said, "10 to 12 Bangladeshi cattle traders went to India through the border to bring cows. When they were returning back with the cows, a patrol team of BSF opened fire on them."