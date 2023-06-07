Video
Home Countryside

Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


GOPALGANJ, June 6: A man was killed and his two children were injured in an explosion of a rice mill boiler in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The explosion happened at Manorama Rice Mill in Haridaspur Ferry Ghat area at around 5:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Noor Islam Molla, 45, a resident of Haridaspur Purbapara Village of the upazila.

The seriously injured children Romana, 11, and Mostakim, 5, have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment.

Police said the trio were sleeping at their house next to the rice mill. Suddenly, the broiler of the rice mill exploded early in the morning.

The house of Noor Islam Molla fell at least 80 feet away with the exploded boiler. He died on the spot and his two children were seriously injured.

On information, fire service members rescued the injured and took them to the  KMCH.

Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Jabed Masud confirmed the incident, adding that the cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.


