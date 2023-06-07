Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured





GOPALGANJ, June 6: A man was killed and his two children were injured in an explosion of a rice mill boiler in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The explosion happened at Manorama Rice Mill in Haridaspur Ferry Ghat area at around 5:30 am.





The seriously injured children Romana, 11, and Mostakim, 5, have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment.



Police said the trio were sleeping at their house next to the rice mill. Suddenly, the broiler of the rice mill exploded early in the morning.



The house of Noor Islam Molla fell at least 80 feet away with the exploded boiler. He died on the spot and his two children were seriously injured.



On information, fire service members rescued the injured and took them to the KMCH.



Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Jabed Masud confirmed the incident, adding that the cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.



