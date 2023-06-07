Video
Fishers suffer as Hilsa disappears from Meghna, Tentulia

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent





LALMOHAN, BHOLA, June 6: Debt-ridden sea fishermen in Lalmohan Upazila of the district are not getting expected Hilsa fish in the Meghna and Tentulia rivers.

Their sea-fishing came to halt under the running 65-day (May 20-July 23) Hilsa-fishing ban in the Bay of Bengal. Since the start of that ban, fishers of the coastal upazila have been passing days in hardship.

Their current fishing in limited scale is too inadequate to maintain daily living costs.

A Battirkhal Fishing Station's trawler owner fisher Md Ruhul Amin Maji said, his fishing trawler boarding 10 fishers went to river with essential supply of Tk 6,000 on Friday night; the trawler returned on Saturday noon with fishes of Tk 22,000; it has incurred them a loss of at least Tk 3,800.

He has already been indebted of about Tk 50,000 to local grocer and fuel shop.  

According to field sources, there are a total 23,178 registered fishers of Meghna and Tentulia rivers at Lalmohan. Their exact number is manifold. The number of main fishing stations belonging to these two rivers is at least 11.

Monir Maji of Khalgorah Fishing Station at Pachwim Charumed Union said, his trawler is used to fish in the Tentulia River; but it stopped going to the river since his fishing trawler with five fishers came back without fishes for three days.

At present, families of these fishers are undergoing food hardship. If fishes are not available in the river soon, they will be in serious crisis for existence, he added.

Lalmohan Upazila Sea Fisheries Officer Md Tanvir Ahmed said, Hilsas are almost absent in the river; it has been caused due to weather reasons and navigability crisis.

Yet it is expected that fishes will come abundantly in the river if it rains by mid-June, he added.

Besides, already necessary measures have been undertaken in order to create alternate employment for fishers, the fisheries official maintained.


