Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:10 AM
‘Kabiraj’ arrested for raping teenage girl in Bagerhat

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


BAGERHAT, June 6: Police arrested a kabiraj (herbal medicine practitioner) from Chitalmari Upazila reportedly for raping a teenage girl in the pretext of treating her in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on May 29.

The arrested man is Kaiyum Sheikh, 45, a resident of Joypur Village under Naldha Mauvhog Union in Fakirhat Upazila of the district.
According to the case statement, the victim girl along with a friend went to Kaiyum's house for treatment on May 20 last.
 
At that time, he asked the victim's friend to go to outside as no one else can be with the patient during treatment and then he locked the door of the room.

Subsequently, the accused made the victim unconscious and violated her inside the room.

Later on, the victim's father lodged a case with Fakirhat Model Police Station (PS) against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on June 1.

Fakirhat Model PS Sub-Inspector Badsha Bulbul said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kolatola area of Chitalmari Upazila in the districts on Saturday afternoon and arrested the accused.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Aliuzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


