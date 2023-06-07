Eight people found dead in seven dists







CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the floating body of a young woman from the Karnaphuli River in the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased woman, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.





Being informed, a team of the river police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarghat River Police Station (PS) Ekram Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Arial Khan River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the young man floating on water in the river in Purba Rasti area in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Madaripur Sadar PS OC Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



FENI: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her minor son from Amirabad Union in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Hazera Khatun Moni, 27, wife of rickshaw-puller Sohel of Ahmedpur Kazi Kona area under Amirabad Union in the upazila, and their younger son Md Imran Hossain Yamin, 6.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of Hazera Khatun Moni hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 11 am.



They also saw Yamin and Irfan Hossain Arafat, 13, sons of the deceased, lying in critical condition, and informed the matter to police.



They, later, rescued the boys and took them to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Yamin dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Quoting the deceased's family, Ward No. 4 Member under Amirabad Union Parishad (UP) Kamal Uddin said Sohel and Hazera had often been locked in altercations over family issues. Hazera might have committed suicide after poisoning her two children following this, the UP member added.



Sonagazi Model PS OC Md Khaled Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken after investigation.



KHAGRACHHARI: The body of a missing teenager was recovered by police in Matiranga Upazila of the district early Monday after four days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 18, son of Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Hazipara Village under Tabalchhari Union in the upazila.



Police sources said the boy left his home on Wednesday afternoon and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted the body of the teenager in Mathumag Para area under Amtali Union of the upazila early Monday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Matiranga PS OC Md Zakaria confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a parlour worker from Adabai area in the city on Sunday night. The body's hands and feet were tied up.



The deceased was identified as Rubina Khatun, 28, daughter of Abdus Salam, a resident of Adabai area of Ward No. 29 in the city.



Police sources said the woman used to run a beauty parlour near her house. She stayed at night in a room next to the parlour.



At around 10 pm on Sunday, Rubina's mother saw the body of her daughter lying on the floor with her hands and feet tied while she entered the room to give food to Rubina.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11 pm and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Gazipur Sadar Metro PS OC Ziaul Haque said, "The woman might have been killed due to previous enmity. The body bore injury marks on its head."



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.



Tarash PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals saw the body of the youth wrapped in a sack floating in a pond in Hedar Khal Village under Baruhas Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body was half-decomposed.



Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the youth a couple of days back and dumped the body in the pond.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from Banaripara Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Polash, 22, son of Hiron Hawlader, a resident of Baishari Village in the upazila.



Police sources said locals saw the body of Polash hanging from a rain tree in the area at around 8 pm and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Friday morning.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Banaripara PS in this regard.



Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.



Eight people including three women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Chattogram, Madaripur, Feni, Khagrachhari, Gazipur, Sirajganj and Barishal, in recent times.CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the floating body of a young woman from the Karnaphuli River in the district on Tuesday morning.The identity of the deceased woman, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.According to the police sources, local people spotted the body of the woman floating on water in the Karnaphuli River in Isha Khan JT area of the district at around 9:30 am and informed the matter to police.Being informed, a team of the river police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarghat River Police Station (PS) Ekram Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Arial Khan River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the young man floating on water in the river in Purba Rasti area in the morning and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Madaripur Sadar PS OC Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.FENI: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her minor son from Amirabad Union in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Hazera Khatun Moni, 27, wife of rickshaw-puller Sohel of Ahmedpur Kazi Kona area under Amirabad Union in the upazila, and their younger son Md Imran Hossain Yamin, 6.Police sources said locals spotted the body of Hazera Khatun Moni hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 11 am.They also saw Yamin and Irfan Hossain Arafat, 13, sons of the deceased, lying in critical condition, and informed the matter to police.They, later, rescued the boys and took them to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Yamin dead.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.Quoting the deceased's family, Ward No. 4 Member under Amirabad Union Parishad (UP) Kamal Uddin said Sohel and Hazera had often been locked in altercations over family issues. Hazera might have committed suicide after poisoning her two children following this, the UP member added.Sonagazi Model PS OC Md Khaled Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken after investigation.KHAGRACHHARI: The body of a missing teenager was recovered by police in Matiranga Upazila of the district early Monday after four days of his missing.The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 18, son of Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Hazipara Village under Tabalchhari Union in the upazila.Police sources said the boy left his home on Wednesday afternoon and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted the body of the teenager in Mathumag Para area under Amtali Union of the upazila early Monday and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.Matiranga PS OC Md Zakaria confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a parlour worker from Adabai area in the city on Sunday night. The body's hands and feet were tied up.The deceased was identified as Rubina Khatun, 28, daughter of Abdus Salam, a resident of Adabai area of Ward No. 29 in the city.Police sources said the woman used to run a beauty parlour near her house. She stayed at night in a room next to the parlour.At around 10 pm on Sunday, Rubina's mother saw the body of her daughter lying on the floor with her hands and feet tied while she entered the room to give food to Rubina.On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11 pm and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Gazipur Sadar Metro PS OC Ziaul Haque said, "The woman might have been killed due to previous enmity. The body bore injury marks on its head."However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.Tarash PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals saw the body of the youth wrapped in a sack floating in a pond in Hedar Khal Village under Baruhas Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body was half-decomposed.Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the youth a couple of days back and dumped the body in the pond.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from Banaripara Upazila in the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Polash, 22, son of Hiron Hawlader, a resident of Baishari Village in the upazila.Police sources said locals saw the body of Polash hanging from a rain tree in the area at around 8 pm and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Friday morning.However, an unnatural death case was filed with Banaripara PS in this regard.Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.