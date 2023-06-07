Video
KCC polls: 2,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in 289 centres

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 6: With only five days left, the Election Commission has already started to install around 2,000 CCTV cameras in all the 289 centres in 31 wards aiming at monitoring the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election from Election Commission (EC) of Dhaka.

The EC has decided to use the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in all 289 centres of the KCC election.
 
A total of 5,485 officers have already been trained up while CCTV cameras equipped with 360-degree angle feature are being installed in front of each polling station and booth to monitor the polling management and security.

Md Alauddin, returning officer of KCC polls, said, there are total 5 lakh 35 thousand 528 voters in the KCC area. A total of 1,732 polling booths will be set up in 289 polling stations, he added.

He further said, 289 presiding officers, 1,732 assistant presiding officers and 3,464 polling officers have been deployed to ensure a smooth completion of the poll.

The EC has banned movement of motorcycles in Khulna metropolitan area from midnight on June 10 to midnight on June 13, he informed.

Besides, trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, jeeps, pickups, cars and easy bikes will remain prohibited for the next 24 hours from 12 pm on June 11.

Assistant Returning Officer and Khulna District Election Officer Faraji Benazir Ahmed said, the EVM machines already arrived.   
The results will be announced from the Divisional Women's Sports Complex at night after polling on June 12, he added.
 
A tribunal for KCC polls-2023 has been formed on June 4.  Senior Assistant Judge of Khulna Sadar Judge Court has been deployed as in-charge while Additional District Judge of Khulna Judge Court-1 and Additional Deputy Magistrate has been deployed in-charge of appeal tribunal, he maintained.


