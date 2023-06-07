Five electrocuted in 3 dists







NOAKHALI: Two persons were electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



The deceased were identified as Md Ripon, 36, a resident of Chiladi Village, and Nasir Uddin, 28, a resident of Panchtupa Village of the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the duo came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while they were working in an under construction shop in Chiladi Uttarpara area under Chhatarpara Union of the upazila. They died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and handed those over to the families of the deceased.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident.



NILPHAMARI: Two children of a family were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district district on Sunday.



The deceased were identified as Lima Akter, 9, daughter of Towhidul Islam, and Arif Hossain, 7, son of Enamul Haque, residents of Paschim Kuchiyarmor Dolapara Village in the upazila.



They were cousins in relation. Quoting the family members, police said Lima first got electrocuted when she touched one of the fences that got electrified when a snapped electric wire fell on the house.



At that time, Arif also came in contact with live electricity while he was trying to save Lima. Both of them were critically injured.



Later on, they were rescued and rushed to Nilphamari General Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.



Nilphamari Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



MADARIPUR: A young man was electrocuted and his son injured in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Khorshed Bepari, 30, a resident of Mathbari area.



Police sources said Khorshed and his son Arian came in contact with a live electric wire while they were touching a sound box at an event in the village in the afternoon, which left them injured.



They were rescued and taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khorshed Bepari dead.



Later on, the injured child has been shifted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital for better treatment.



Sub-Inspector of Rajoir PS Md Tarikul confirmed the incident.



