EU chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable'







"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.



The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

Michel, the head of the body that brings together EU leaders, said he would propose "more assistance to the flooded areas" at their next summit in Brussels this month.



"My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe," he wrote.



The Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was damaged on Tuesday, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while locals were forced to flee rising waters.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian forces "terrorists" and said the attack showed they "needed to be expelled from every corner" of his country.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Tuesday said an attack on a major dam in Moscow-occupied southern Ukraine was "deliberate sabotage" by Kyiv, which wanted to cut off Russian-occupied Crimea from water.



Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over damage to the major Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River.



"We can already unequivocally declare (this was) deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"One of the aims was to deprive Crimea of water," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin "decisively rejected" accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow's forces were behind a blast that caused the damage.



"All responsibility lies with the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.



President Vladimir Putin was being briefed on the situation by the defence ministry, Peskov said.



The Kremlin spokesman said Ukraine aimed to "deprive" Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, of water.



He alleged that water entering a key canal in Crimea was "decreasing, sharply decreasing."



The damage of the dam risks flooding thousands and has raised fears for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) away. �AFP



