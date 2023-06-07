Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine Dam Attack

EU chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable'

Kakhovka dam attack \'deliberate sabotage\' by Kyiv: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Kakhovka dam attack 'deliberate sabotage' by Kyiv: KremlinBRUSSELS, June 6: EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at an attack on a major Ukraine dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the "war crime" of destroying civilian infrastructure.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

Michel, the head of the body that brings together EU leaders, said he would propose "more assistance to the flooded areas" at their next summit in Brussels this month.

"My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe," he wrote.

The Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was damaged on Tuesday, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while locals were forced to flee rising waters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian forces "terrorists" and said the attack showed they "needed to be expelled from every corner" of his country.  

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Tuesday said an attack on a major dam in Moscow-occupied southern Ukraine was "deliberate sabotage" by Kyiv, which wanted to cut off Russian-occupied Crimea from water.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over damage to the major Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River.

"We can already unequivocally declare (this was) deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One of the aims was to deprive Crimea of water," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin "decisively rejected" accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow's forces were behind a blast that caused the damage.
 
"All responsibility lies with the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin was being briefed  on the situation by the defence ministry, Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said Ukraine aimed to "deprive" Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, of water.

He alleged that water entering a key canal in Crimea was "decreasing, sharply decreasing."

The damage of the dam risks flooding thousands and has raised fears for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) away.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable'
China, Russia conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan, East China Sea
Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to rebuild strained ties
UK reputation at 'rock bottom' because of media, govt: Prince Harry
Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly India crash
Russia begins Baltic Sea drills one day after NATO
The Israelis set for new Jewish temple on Al-Aqsa site
Chinese warship passed in 'unsafe manner' near destroyer in Taiwan Strait, US says


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft