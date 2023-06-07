Video
China, Russia conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan, East China Sea

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

BEIJING, June 6: China and Russia conducted joint air force patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Tuesday, as South Korea said it had deployed fighter jets in response to warplanes near its airspace.

Beijing and Moscow "staged the sixth joint aerial patrol in accordance with an annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia", the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details of the manoeuvres, which took place over waters bordering Japan, the Korean peninsula and Taiwan.

South Korea said four Russian and four Chinese military aircraft had entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) around lunchtime on Tuesday, prompting it to scramble fighter planes.

An ADIZ is an area wider than a country's airspace in which it tries to control aircraft for security reasons, but the concept is not defined in any international treaty.

The South Korean military "identified the Chinese and Russian jets before their entry into the air identification zone", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.    �AFP


