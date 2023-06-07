Video
Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to rebuild strained ties

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

JEDDAH, June 6: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to strengthen strained ties with the long-time ally as the oil-rich kingdom forges closer relations with America's rivals.

Blinken's three-day trip will also focus on efforts to end conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, the joint battle against the Islamic State group and the Arab world's relations with Israel.

His visit comes at a time of quickly shifting alliances in the Middle East, centred around a China-brokered rapprochement in March between regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Another landmark change saw Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad invited back to the Arab League last month for the first time since the start of the 12-year civil war in which his government has been backed by Russia and Iran.

"There is just a tremendous amount of work that we're trying to do," a US State Department senior official dealing with Arabian Peninsula affairs, Daniel Benaim, said before Blinken's trip.    �AFP



