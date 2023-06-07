UK reputation at 'rock bottom' because of media, govt: Prince Harry







British royals have largely followed the same practice as the monarch, who as head of state of a constitutional monarchy is supposed to be above politics.



As such, they have steered clear of publicly commenting about the government of the day.

But Harry -- now self-exiled in the United States -- waded into a longstanding debate about government links to news organisations, as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Ltd.



The Duke of Sussex, as he is formally known, maintained in his witness statement to London's High Court that he was not bringing the case out of a vendetta against the tabloids.



Instead, he said, he wanted to "properly hold the people who have hijacked" the "privileges and powers of the press and have used illegal or unlawful means for their own gain and agendas".

�AFP



LONDON, June 6: Prince Harry on Tuesday hit out at close ties between the UK media and government as he sued a tabloid newspaper group for illegal reporting methods, accusing both of damaging the country.British royals have largely followed the same practice as the monarch, who as head of state of a constitutional monarchy is supposed to be above politics.As such, they have steered clear of publicly commenting about the government of the day.But Harry -- now self-exiled in the United States -- waded into a longstanding debate about government links to news organisations, as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Ltd.The Duke of Sussex, as he is formally known, maintained in his witness statement to London's High Court that he was not bringing the case out of a vendetta against the tabloids.Instead, he said, he wanted to "properly hold the people who have hijacked" the "privileges and powers of the press and have used illegal or unlawful means for their own gain and agendas".�AFP