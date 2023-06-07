Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Special Olympics Summer World Games

Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11

Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11

A 133-member Special Olympics Bangladesh contingent will be leaving Dhaka for Berlin on 11 June to take part in the Special Olympics Summer World Games 2023 to be held in the capital city of Germany from 12 to 25 June.

The Special Athletes, Unified Athletic, coaches and officials had taken months of preparation for different disciplines of the prestigious international games for the special athletes.

A total of 79 Special Athletes and their unified partners will take part in eight sporting disciplines including Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Handball, and Bocce.

For this, Special Olympics (SO) Bangladesh conducted a country-wide talent hunt programme last year and picked special athletes. After three levels of the training programme, SO Bangladesh finally kept 79 from them for the international event.
 
While the contingent is taking the flight on 11 June, the head of the delegation will go a few days earlier to ensure every required facility for the athletes.

Also, special measures were taken so that no unified partners can stay abroad illegally. The SO Bangladesh officials faced an unexpected incident back in 2015 and afterwards, they are now cautious about the issue.

To brief the media regarding all the aspects of the Bangladesh team participating in the international event, SO Bangladesh arranged a press meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) at Paltan in Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11
Players give maximum effort defying heat wave: Zico
Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month for May
Afghanistan upbeat about Cricket World Cup chances
India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner
Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore
Three key battles in the Australia vs India World Test Championship final
Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft