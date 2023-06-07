

Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11



The Special Athletes, Unified Athletic, coaches and officials had taken months of preparation for different disciplines of the prestigious international games for the special athletes.



A total of 79 Special Athletes and their unified partners will take part in eight sporting disciplines including Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Handball, and Bocce.

For this, Special Olympics (SO) Bangladesh conducted a country-wide talent hunt programme last year and picked special athletes. After three levels of the training programme, SO Bangladesh finally kept 79 from them for the international event.



While the contingent is taking the flight on 11 June, the head of the delegation will go a few days earlier to ensure every required facility for the athletes.



Also, special measures were taken so that no unified partners can stay abroad illegally. The SO Bangladesh officials faced an unexpected incident back in 2015 and afterwards, they are now cautious about the issue.



To brief the media regarding all the aspects of the Bangladesh team participating in the international event, SO Bangladesh arranged a press meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) at Paltan in Dhaka.

