Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:09 AM
Players give maximum effort defying heat wave: Zico

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

National football team's custodian Anisur Rahman Zico said they are trying to give their maximum effort in the practice session defying the ongoing severe heat wave which is sweeping over the country.

He was speaking to the newsmen before the national team's second day's training session at Bashundhara Kings arena in the city.

"The league ended a few days ago and the players are tired because they were in the league. We have some injury concern which we'll have to overcome it.

We are facing some difficulty in the training due to ongoing heat wave, though the players are trying to give their hundred percent efforts in the practice," said Zico.

Nigerian born Bangladesh forward Eleta Kingsley also echoed the same statement by saying that they are facing tough challenge in the practice due to ongoing heat wave.

He said: "Hard work always has a good side for the team because when you work hard, the team will be benefited. I think players of the team are working hard enough than the previous time and the training is going well."

Replying to a question, Eleta said they have experience of facing hot weather during the league and they are again facing the same situation which got them tired in the practice.

The forward thinks that the players would get motivation and strength making training in this situation. �BSS


