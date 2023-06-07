

Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month for May



He will have to compete with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Ireland's Harry Tector for the prestigious award.

Shanto's prolific series against Ireland at Chelmsford earned him the award.





"Sandwiched between 44 runs in the abandoned first ODI and 35 in the final match, Shanto was the principal catalyst in a memorable last-over triumph in the second fixture, scoring a brilliant 117 in 93 balls which helped them chase down an improbable 320 in Chelmsford after a slow start."



Tector also had a successful series against Bangladesh even though his side had lost the series. Tector got his career-best 140 in that series.



Babar Azam's superb run of from against New Zealand earned him the nomination.



The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.



The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.



The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital channels. �BSS



