Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner

India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner

LONDON, JUNE 6: India coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday there was more to dismissing Australia's David Warner in this week's World Test Championship (WTC) final than employing the tactics England's Stuart Broad used so successfully during the 2019 Ashes.

Warner has been one of the outstanding opening batsmen of his generation, with the 36-year-old having scored 8,158 runs at an average of 45.57, including 25 hundreds, in 103 Tests.

But he heads into the WTC final and ensuing five-match Ashes series with one century in his past 32 innings and a mediocre record in England.

During the 2-2 drawn Ashes series in England four years ago, he averaged under 10 and seven times fell victim to Broad, mainly bowling from around the wicket to the left-hander.

"He (Warner) is a class player. It's not as simple as just turning up and bowling round the wicket and getting him out," Dravid told reporters at the Oval ahead of the showdown, which begins on Wednesday.

"He wouldn't have played a hundred times if it was that simple."

The former India batsman added: "There's nowhere to hide any more, everyone has very similar information about each other. It's just how you counter that.

"Every batsman will have areas they're strong at and areas that are not probably their strengths, and David has been very successful.

"We know it's a very important wicket to get early on."

This is just the second WTC final with India having been beaten by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece in Southampton.
Australia and India qualified by coming first and second in the standings at the end of a two-year Test cycle.

Dravid added: "It's been two years of hard work to get here. It's something you aspire to be in the top two teams so you get an opportunity to play this game."

But this year's final takes place against a backdrop of growing concern for the future of Test cricket.

The booming popularity of the Indian Premier League has sparked the growth of a series of franchise Twenty20 competitions around the world, crowding out room in the calendar for the five-day game in many nations.

"Every time you play for your country you always want to win, but I really hope it (the WTC) will encourage a lot more teams to potentially play a lot more Test cricket," said Dravid, a veteran of 164 Tests.

"I know it's complicated, there are reasons why that's probably not happening in terms of time and finances, but personally at least I'd like to see a lot more Test cricket being played."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11
Players give maximum effort defying heat wave: Zico
Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month for May
Afghanistan upbeat about Cricket World Cup chances
India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner
Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore
Three key battles in the Australia vs India World Test Championship final
Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft