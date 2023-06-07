

Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore



An 11-memebr of Bangladesh junior gymnastics team included six players, chief coach, coach, physiotherapist, interpreter and head of delegation.



Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun earlier talking to BSS expressed his high hope with his team's success in Singapore.

"We're pitted in a very tough group along with China, Japan and Korea in the tournament.... As you know China, Japan and Korea are very tough opponents in gymnastics, but I am very optimistic this team's success and the gymnasts will achieve the place between one to third position and able to bring one or two medal from the tournament."



BGF's general secretary Ahmedur Rahman Babloo informed that Bangladesh junior gymnastics team will compete in six events -- floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vaulting table, parallel bars and horizontal bar -- in the championship which will be held with the participation of 22 countries.



The BGF's general secretary said the team has good chance to achieve laurel in vaulting table and pommel horse events in the championship.



He said achieving place among the top eight in the championship will be considered as big success for the team.



If the gymnasts able to achieve the target, it'll bring Bangladesh a limelight in gymnastics in the World because Asian superpower countries like China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea are going to participate in the championship.



Bangladesh gymnastics team: Gymnasts- Rajib Chakma, Prenthio Mro, Rafil Ahmed, Mongching Pro Tripura, Menton Toni Mro and Wohai Mong Marma.



Officials - Ahmedur Rahman (head of delegation), Cho Sung Dong (head coach), Borhan Uddin (coach), Emon Mea (physiotherapist) and Md. Nazmul Islam (head of interpreter). �BSS



An 11-memebr of Bangladesh junior gymnastics team left here for Singapore on Tuesday to participate in the Asian Junior Gymnastics Championship scheduled to be held from June 9-12.An 11-memebr of Bangladesh junior gymnastics team included six players, chief coach, coach, physiotherapist, interpreter and head of delegation.Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun earlier talking to BSS expressed his high hope with his team's success in Singapore."We're pitted in a very tough group along with China, Japan and Korea in the tournament.... As you know China, Japan and Korea are very tough opponents in gymnastics, but I am very optimistic this team's success and the gymnasts will achieve the place between one to third position and able to bring one or two medal from the tournament."BGF's general secretary Ahmedur Rahman Babloo informed that Bangladesh junior gymnastics team will compete in six events -- floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vaulting table, parallel bars and horizontal bar -- in the championship which will be held with the participation of 22 countries.The BGF's general secretary said the team has good chance to achieve laurel in vaulting table and pommel horse events in the championship.He said achieving place among the top eight in the championship will be considered as big success for the team.If the gymnasts able to achieve the target, it'll bring Bangladesh a limelight in gymnastics in the World because Asian superpower countries like China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea are going to participate in the championship.Bangladesh gymnastics team: Gymnasts- Rajib Chakma, Prenthio Mro, Rafil Ahmed, Mongching Pro Tripura, Menton Toni Mro and Wohai Mong Marma.Officials - Ahmedur Rahman (head of delegation), Cho Sung Dong (head coach), Borhan Uddin (coach), Emon Mea (physiotherapist) and Md. Nazmul Islam (head of interpreter). �BSS