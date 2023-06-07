Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore

Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore

An 11-memebr of Bangladesh junior gymnastics team left here for Singapore on Tuesday to participate in the Asian Junior Gymnastics Championship scheduled to be held from June 9-12.

An 11-memebr of Bangladesh junior gymnastics team included six players, chief coach, coach, physiotherapist, interpreter and head of delegation.

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun earlier talking to BSS expressed his high hope with his team's success in Singapore.

"We're pitted in a very tough group along with China, Japan and Korea in the tournament.... As you know China, Japan and Korea are very tough opponents in gymnastics, but I am very optimistic this team's success and the gymnasts will achieve the place between one to third position and able to bring one or two medal from the tournament."

BGF's general secretary Ahmedur Rahman Babloo informed that Bangladesh junior gymnastics team will compete in six events -- floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vaulting table, parallel bars and horizontal bar -- in the championship which will be held with the participation of 22 countries.

The BGF's general secretary said the team has good chance to achieve laurel in vaulting table and pommel horse events in the championship.

He said achieving place among the top eight in the championship will be considered as big success for the team.

If the gymnasts able to achieve the target, it'll bring Bangladesh a limelight in gymnastics in the World because Asian superpower countries like China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea are going to participate in the championship.

Bangladesh gymnastics team: Gymnasts- Rajib Chakma, Prenthio Mro, Rafil Ahmed, Mongching Pro Tripura, Menton Toni Mro and Wohai Mong Marma.

Officials - Ahmedur Rahman (head of delegation), Cho Sung Dong (head coach), Borhan Uddin (coach), Emon Mea (physiotherapist) and Md. Nazmul Islam (head of interpreter).     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh contingent leaves Dhaka Jun 11
Players give maximum effort defying heat wave: Zico
Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month for May
Afghanistan upbeat about Cricket World Cup chances
India coach Dravid says Broad plan alone not enough against Warner
Junior gymnastics team left for Singapore
Three key battles in the Australia vs India World Test Championship final
Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft