Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:08 AM
Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 6: Tottenham have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year deal, ending their long search for a new coach.

The 57-year-old Australian, who won the domestic Scottish treble with Celtic this season, will replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club.

Conte left Spurs by "mutual agreement" in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.

Postecoglou will officially join the London club, who finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League this season, on July 1.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on Tuesday.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy -- everything that is important to our club."

The Greek-born Postecoglou enjoyed huge success during two years in Glasgow, winning five trophies.

But the lure of the Premier League proved too much to resist as he takes on the challenge of trying to revitalise Spurs after a disastrous 12 months.

The club were still challenging for a top-four place when Conte departed but they ended up missing out on European competition.

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Barcelona, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot were among the big names touted for the job.

But Levy has finally got his man in Postecoglou, who takes the next step on a nomadic career that has included spells in Australia and Japan.

He also managed the Australia team.

Celtic handed Postecoglou his chance in European football in 2021 and he did not disappoint, dethroning Rangers as Scottish champions.

More silverware followed this season as Celtic completed the eighth domestic treble in the club's history.

"It was an honour to be asked to be Celtic manager and during my two years I have given everything I have to deliver success to our supporters," Postecoglou said in a statement on the Scottish club's website.

But he faces an even bigger challenge to restore Spurs to the heights they achieved in reaching the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

He becomes the fourth permanent appointment as Spurs boss since Pochettino was sacked less than four years ago.    �AFP


