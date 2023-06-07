Video
ECNEC approves 18 projects involving Tk 11,388 crore

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a total of 18 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 11,387.91 crore.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 7,445.34 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 80.78 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 3,861.79 crore as project assistance," Planning Minister MA Mannan said while briefing reporters after the ECNEC meeting.

He said, of the 18 approved projects, nine are new while nine are revised projects. Besides, the meeting approved the timeframe extension of a project without raising its cost.

Referring to his earlier prediction that inflation would come down, Mannan said, but unfortunately, it did not come down, rather increased, for which the government would do whatever necessary such as using its available instruments to contain it.

The Planning Minister said the very first strategy of the government to contain inflation would be not to let it increase further and then try to roll it back.

Answering a question, he said that it is not right that inflation is increasing in the country only because of the high exchange rate of US dollars, but there are some other reasons also.

He said that efforts are going on to conduct trade with other currencies other than US dollars, adding, "The foreign currency is now hovering over $30 billion, but it might again go up to $50 billion," he said.

Referring to the budgetary target of containing inflation at 6 percent in the next fiscal year (FY24), Mannan said there might be some concerns about attaining this target, but having such a target ahead is not wrong.

The projects approved in the ECNEC meeting are: Protecting Shaheed Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Smriti Jadughor, connecting roads and other areas from the erosion of the left embankment of Modhumoti River under Faridpur district and conducting dredging with Taka 481.10 crore, Rural infrastructural development of Bagerhat district with Taka 877.53 crore, Establishment of six new regional offices for inventing areas-based variety of rice, technology innovation and development of existing laboratory with Taka 369.30 crore, Rural infrastructural development of Netrakona district with Taka 1,428 crore, Ashrayan-2 Project, 5th revised with a reduced cost of Taka 2,343.23 crore, Construction of 19 hostels with modern facilities for the students of 10 medical colleges with Taka 1,428.75 crore, Establishment of Patuakhali Medical College and Hospital, Patuakhali, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 66.55 crore, Establishing Fine Arts Faculty Building at Jahangirnagar University with Taka 96.96 crore, Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (HEAT) project with Taka 4,016.57 crore, Important urban infrastructures development, 2nd phase, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 953 crore.

Ministers and State ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were also present.


