Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:08 AM
6 Shariah-based banks’ excess liquidity turned negative

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Excess liquidity of six Shariah-based banks turned negative to Tk 4,014 crore in March 2023 amid a significant deposit withdrawal, according to recent Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank and ICB Islamic Bank had negative excess liquidity of Tk 1,079 crore, Tk 1,000 crore, Tk 993 crore, Tk 454 crore, Tk 452 crore and Tk 14 crore respectively in March 2023.

As the alleged loan irregularities surfaced, depositors, worried about safety of their money in the banks, had rushed for withdrawal of their deposits. As the withdrawal turned alarming, BB had requested the depositors not to withdraw money out of panic.

Excess liquidity refers to the amount of liquid assets that banks hold above and beyond what is required for their day-to-day operations and regulatory obligations. Negative excess liquidity makes it difficult for banks to meet immediate payment obligations, honour customer withdrawals, and settle transactions promptly, bankers said.

It also caused heightened liquidity risk, increased reliance on borrowing, regulatory concerns and negative market perception, they said. The reliance on external sources of funding can come at a higher cost, involving elevated interest rates and stricter terms and conditions, they said.

The Bangladesh Bank has provided series of facilities to the Shariah-based banks in the face of liquidity crisis. On December 5, 2022, the BB introduced 'Islamic Banks Liquidity Facility' and provided Tk 4,000 crore to the five banks under the facility.

On December 29, IBBL alone took Tk 8,000 crore under BB special arrangement at 8.75 per cent interest. In January 2023, the BB under the facility provided around Tk 6,000 crore to SIBL, FSIBL, GIBL and UBL at a special repo rate of 8.75 per cent. There are 10 full-fledged Islamic banks operating in Bangladesh.

While these six banks faced liquidity challenges, other Shariah-based banks such as Shahjalal Islami Bank, EXIM Bank, Standard Bank and Al-Arafah Islami Bank maintained positive excess liquidity of Tk 2,761 crore, Tk 1,856 crore, Tk 923 crore and Tk 441 crore respectively in March 2023.

The total deposits in Islamic banking stood at Tk 4,11,631 crore while the total investment (loans) of Islamic banking stood at Tk 4,12,397 crore at the end of March 2023.


