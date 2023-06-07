BD to get $12.4m ADB grant for dev of primary education





Bangladesh will get $12.40 million as grant for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4).



In this regard, a grant agreement was signed on Monday between the government of Bangladesh and the ADB.





The grant proceeds from Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, Qatar Fund will be used through ADB to facilitate achieving an efficient, inclusive, and equitable primary education system delivering effective and relevant child-friendly learning to all children from pre-primary to grade 5.



The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is the executing agency of the programme while the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) is the implementing agency. The implementation period of the programme is 2019-2024.



The release said the ADB is one of the largest multilateral development partners of Bangladesh extending assistance to the country since it became a member of ADB since 1973. ADB's total loan to Bangladesh till now is approximately $28,074 million and the total grant is about $553.4 million.



Bangladesh will get $12.40 million as grant for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4).In this regard, a grant agreement was signed on Monday between the government of Bangladesh and the ADB.Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan and ADB country director, Bangladesh resident mission, Edimon Ginting signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said an ERD press release.The grant proceeds from Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, Qatar Fund will be used through ADB to facilitate achieving an efficient, inclusive, and equitable primary education system delivering effective and relevant child-friendly learning to all children from pre-primary to grade 5.The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is the executing agency of the programme while the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) is the implementing agency. The implementation period of the programme is 2019-2024.The release said the ADB is one of the largest multilateral development partners of Bangladesh extending assistance to the country since it became a member of ADB since 1973. ADB's total loan to Bangladesh till now is approximately $28,074 million and the total grant is about $553.4 million.