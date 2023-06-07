Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 40.11 points or 0.63 percent to 6,316.19.



Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 9.48 points to finish at 2,188.74 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 10 points to close at 1,372.29.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 10,868.87 million, which was Taka 12,566.88 million at the previous day's of the week.



Out of 361issues traded, 157 declined, 25 advanced and 179 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



AOL topped the turnover chart, followed by INTRACO, Meghna Life, RD Food and BSC. TILIL was the day's top gainer, posting 9.96 percent gain while MIRAKHTER was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 109.50 points to settle at 18,667.50 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 65.72 points to close at 11,169.47.



Of the issues traded, 108 declined, 31 advanced and 92 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. �BSS

