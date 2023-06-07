DSE leaders call to review 6 budgetary proposals







DSE Chairman Prof Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu made the call at a 'post-budget press conference' at a city hotel on Tuesday.



The remaining proposals are reducing tax gap between listed and non-listed companies to 10 per cent, reducing VAT from 15 per cent to 10 per cent for companies listed in the capital market, reducing tax gap to 10 per cent for stock exchange listed SMEs and reducing tax at source on brokerage house transactions.

In a written statement, DSE Chairman said currently the size of the corporate bond market is very small which creates various limitations in the capital market as well as in the financial market.



A functioning bond market can help the economy in several ways. Exemption of interest on all types of bonds would encourage creation of a strong bond market.



Prof Hafiz Muhammad Hasan said companies pay dividends from post-tax profits. In fact, tax on dividends is a type of second and third level taxation.



Investors will be encouraged to invest if the withholding tax on dividends is treated as a final tax

He said, "I propose to make the difference in corporate tax rate of listed companies and non-listed companies 10 per cent.



Then more companies will show interest in getting listed in capital market to get tax benefits. It will make the capital market stronger and more dynamic."



He has proposed to make the difference in corporate tax rate of companies listed and unlisted in DSE's SME Board a minimum of 10 per cent.



Currently DSE listed SME companies have to pay adequate amount of taxes, which is one of the barriers to listing companies and discourages SME companies to get listed.



As a result, it is not possible to collect significant amount of tax from these companies. If such companies are allowed tax exemption at a reduced rate, such companies will be encouraged to register and the government's tax collection will increase in the long run.



The DSE president said, currently VAT rate of listed and non-listed companies is 15 per cent. He has proposed to reduce VAT on listed companies from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.



He said DSE has submitted proposals to Finance Minister, Planning Minister, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and hoped they will consider the proposals of the capital market.



Independent Directors Abdullah Al Mamun and Rubaba Daula, Acting Managing Director of DSE and CFO Sattiq Ahmed Shah, Senior General Manager Samiul Haque and Asadur Rahman were present in the press conference.



