Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety

BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Monday held talks with Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasutin Bin Ismail on the development and expansion of Bangladesh's labour market in Malaysia.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior in Malaysia's Putrajaya on Monday,  officials at the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

They discussed several key aspects, including the safety of workers and the recalibration of the labour market.
Present at the meeting were representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission, including

Deputy High Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khastagir, Minister (Labour) Nazmus Sadat Selim, Malaysian Immigration Department Director General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.  

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Imran Ahmed expressed his satisfaction with the warm and amicable relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

He acknowledged Bangladesh's contributions to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia, and emphasized the government's efforts to enhance the skills of employees.

Minister Ahmed said: "Bangladesh is contributing efficiently and successfully to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia. The government has taken various initiatives to improve the skills of the employees."

UNB adds: Later in the day, the Expatriates' Welfare Minister met Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, V Shivakumar.

The focus of this meeting revolved around the potential influx of more Bangladeshi workers, including housemaids and security guards, into the Malaysian labour market.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of ensuring fairness and safety for these workers, aiming to establish improved mechanisms that protect their rights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC approves 18 projects involving Tk 11,388 crore
6 Shariah-based banks’ excess liquidity turned negative
BD to get $12.4m ADB grant for dev of primary education
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
DSE leaders call to review 6 budgetary proposals
BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety
JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh
BRAC Bank starts campaign to save endangered trees


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft