

BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety



The meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior in Malaysia's Putrajaya on Monday, officials at the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, in Dhaka said on Tuesday.



They discussed several key aspects, including the safety of workers and the recalibration of the labour market.



Deputy High Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khastagir, Minister (Labour) Nazmus Sadat Selim, Malaysian Immigration Department Director General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Speaking at the meeting, Minister Imran Ahmed expressed his satisfaction with the warm and amicable relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.



He acknowledged Bangladesh's contributions to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia, and emphasized the government's efforts to enhance the skills of employees.



Minister Ahmed said: "Bangladesh is contributing efficiently and successfully to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia. The government has taken various initiatives to improve the skills of the employees."



UNB adds: Later in the day, the Expatriates' Welfare Minister met Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, V Shivakumar.



The focus of this meeting revolved around the potential influx of more Bangladeshi workers, including housemaids and security guards, into the Malaysian labour market.



Both ministers emphasized the importance of ensuring fairness and safety for these workers, aiming to establish improved mechanisms that protect their rights.



