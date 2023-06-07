Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

Japanese real estate and construction company JP Building started its journey in Bangladesh with an investment of $20 million (equivalent to Tk216 crore) in the next three years.

Iwama Kiminori, Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Akio Yamamoto, chairman of JP Build BD Co ltd, jointly inaugurated the "JP Build BD Co Ltd" and its first product Nippon elevator, at a ceremony on Monday at a city hotel, says a press release.

Susumu Saki, chairman of JBS Holdings Limited, Md Amin Helaly, vice president of FBCCI, Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, director of FBCCI and managing director of JCX and Kamal Chowdhury, CEO, JBS Holdings Limited were also present.

Akio Yamamoto, chairman of JP Build BD Co, said "JP Build BD Co Ltd will play a special role in the development of Bangladesh's economy and manpower development.

We will support the construction of modern and earthquake-resistant buildings by using skilled workers and modern technology from JAPAN."

Yamamoto said the company has brought Japan's famous Nippon brand elevators to the Bangladesh market with Japanese modern technology and facilities with the best security system. This sophisticated and tasteful Nippon elevator will be available in the market from now on.

"If there is any problem, the elevator will automatically come to the ground floor and stop. This safety feature will save you from accidents. Even if the customer wants, the lift can be customised by placing an order at the factory in South Korea," Yamamoto added.

Iwama Kiminori, Japanese High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "Japan has always been interested in being a partner in development work with Bangladesh. JP Build is determined to provide modern technology and the best service. Hopefully, they will create a good position in Bangladesh."

Susumu Saki, chairman of JBS Holdings Limited, said, "Bangladesh is a very good place for business. As we get support from the government, we are able to do good business with the support of local businessmen."

Md Amin Helaly, vice president of FBCCI, said, "Foreign investors and domestic companies should work in a way that benefits both parties. FBCCI is ready to provide all kinds of support."

Director of FBCCI Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury said, "We don't get good quality elevators from Japan in Bangladesh. If we get elevators from famous brands like Nippon at competitive prices, then we will all be interested in using them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC approves 18 projects involving Tk 11,388 crore
6 Shariah-based banks’ excess liquidity turned negative
BD to get $12.4m ADB grant for dev of primary education
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
DSE leaders call to review 6 budgetary proposals
BD, Malaysia in talks for labour market expansion, worker safety
JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh
BRAC Bank starts campaign to save endangered trees


Latest News
Import of Reconditioned vehicles fell 75 percent for dollar crisis: BARVIDA
PM for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation
BNP is constantly spreading slander against govt: Quader
New US visa policy comes for BNP's destructive politics: Hasan
Lack of customers though onion prices at Tk 32-35 a kg at Hili
PM for expediting formulation, implementation of G2G projects
Evaly's CEO Rasel gets bail in DSA case
President returns to Dhaka
Supplementary budget for outgoing fiscal passed in JS
Pay workers’ bonus, salary for 15 days of June before Eid: State Minister for Labour
Most Read News
BIMSTEC needs to sink differences
JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city
Severe traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway following AL factional clash
Dr Yunus indicted in labour court case
Death of two siblings from pesticide poisoning: One held
FY2023-24 budget: Traditional proposal, traditional criticism
Death of Shayan-Shahir from pesticide poisoning: Titu remanded
US consistent on need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft