OPPO releases 2022 Sustainability Report on WED







Starting in 2020, OPPO has published the Sustainability Report each year to publicly disclose its plans and practical progress towards sustainability goals.



The report highlights the significant progress that OPPO has made in five key areas of sustainability, including: operation and compliance, environment protection, caring for employees, virtuous innovation and ecosystem engagement, reinforcing OPPO's commitment to sustainability, Media OutReach said in a release from Shenzhen, China on Tuesday.

As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO invests consistently in R&D. As of December 31, 2022, OPPO has been granted more than 44,000 patents.



In 2022, OPPO ranked among the top 6 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).



Aligned with its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO believes that technology should create value for all people. It commits to improving digital inclusion and ensuring no one is left behind in the era of digital transformation.



To help children use their phones in a healthier way, OPPO launched the Kids Space feature in 2022 with the ColorOS 13, which is designed to prevent excessive use of game apps by children.



For the elderly users, the Simple Mode on OPPO smartphones provides them with an intuitive experience with larger icons and fonts and a simplified desktop, making smartphone operation easier.



Health, which is essential to everyone, is also one of the most important fields of research at OPPO. Through technology and digital heath monitoring methods, OPPO hopes to help people development healthier lifestyle.



In 2022, OPPO launched the OHealth H1, its first health product dedicated to family health monitoring. With six types of health data monitoring functions, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep quality tracking, it can offer comprehensive health management and remote healthcare service for the entire family.



