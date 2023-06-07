

GP marks World Environment Day for greener future



The digital enabler to 'Smart Bangladesh' has stepped up efforts to use renewable energy, deploying solar panel at towers. To spark conversation on this important topic, GP brought together public and private experts and diplomatic community to discuss the "Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh" on JMonday, says a press release.



The organization has set a target to reduce 50% carbon emissions (CO?) by 2030, taking 2019 emissions as the baseline. GP is actively implementing initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, such as enhancing energy efficiency, investing in renewable energy sources, promoting a culture of optimum energy conservation within the organization, and working with our partners in multiple layers to reduce the environmental impact of our business, especially supply chain.

GP has always had environment as a core strategic focus. The network infrastructure is responsible for a major part of the company's energy consumption.



Hence, GP has so far converted around 1200 towers into solar energy powered sites in remote places like Hatiya, ensuring connectivity in the most unconnected regions.



These hybrid sites are creating additional savings of fuel as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions, one of the first steps towards fulfilling that commitment.



To mark the day, a roundtable was organized at GP House where panelists at the event, including Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka; Yasir Azman, CEO of GP; Md. Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director of the Center for Energy Research, UiU; Nazneen Ahmed - Country Economist at UNDP, Tham Chee Aun - Group CEO, Ditrolic Energy Holdings Sdn. Bhd. and Faisal Rabbi, Stakeholder Engagement and Public Affairs Manager of H&M; engaged in a constructive dialogue on various aspects regarding environmental obligations for corporates, counting the current regulations for Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPA), the utilization of transmission and distribution infrastructure by the private sector, and the importance of collaboration between public and private entities to support renewable electricity markets.



Yasir Azman, said: "I believe if private sector organizations are given opportunity to procure more renewable energy utilizing the gridlines, it will encourage more green energy investments into the country and enable us to achieve our national ambition."



GP's climate targets have been set based on the ICT sector-specific decarbonization pathway, approved by the Scientific Based Targets initiative (SBTi). GP, being a socially responsible organization aims to combine off-grid and on-grid PPAs to reach its 50% CO2 reduction target by 2030.



As the current market poses certain challenges in terms of power generation, distribution, and selling to BPDB, the roundtable discussion provided an opportunity to explore feasible solutions to these issues and consolidate further recommendations for the policymakers.



Committed to digital inclusion and sustainable development, GP has long been striving to harness the power of technology to drive positive change in society while minimizing environmental impacts in every way possible, including spearheading the launch of eco-friendly eSIMs.



