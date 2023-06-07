

ICB Securities holds award ceremony for investors



On the occasion, institutional and individual investors in various categories were awarded certificate based on the highest transactions of the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, says a press release.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Prof. Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan and Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Chief Executive Officers of ISTCL Md. Mofizur Rahman along with other employees were present on the occasion.

