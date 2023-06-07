Samsung's Eid campaign goes live with exciting offers







The campaign is scheduled to run till June 30, and is set to elevate customers' Eid preparations with lucrative discounts, cashback opportunities, exchange offers, and attractive gift box!, says a press release.



With Eid-ul-Adha right around the corner, Samsung brings amazing offers under the new campaign on its refrigerator, television, and washing machine models.

Through the cashback offer, customers can avail up to BDT 9,000, BDT 11,000 and BDT 8,000 on the refrigerator, television and washing machine models, respectively.



In the exchange offer, Samsung is also providing up to BDT 23,000 on refrigerators, up to BDT 20,000 on televisions and up to BDT 5,500 on washing machines.



Besides, price for Samsung's 700litre RS72 Side By Side refrigerator and washing machine WA13J5 has significantly dropped from BDT175,900 to BDT 149,000 and BDT 63,900 to BDT 55,900, respectively.



Also, by purchasing a 43-inch BU8000 TV, consumers will get BDT 11000 discount for taking Eid celebrations to the next level.



On top of these amazing offers, upon purchasing refrigerators, customers will get an amazing 8 item gift box comprising of food storage boxes and 2 water gallons.



All throughout the campaign, Samsung is offering home delivery, installation and home service without any charge! Additionally, customers can make use of this campaign and pay conveniently through EMI for up to 36 months (in selective models).



Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is delighted to bring a new campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.



We hope customers will be able to avail the incredible range of offers and experience the world-class innovation in technology that Samsung has to offer."



