EBL provides Tk 1 crore Startup loan to ShareTrip

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:06 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) arranged a Start Up financing Program to disburse BDT 1.00 crore, the highest ceiling of the loan under "EBL Startup Explorer", in favor of ShareTrip, a leading travel booking site in the country.

Earlier, EBL launched the Startup loan product "EBL Startup Explorer" in association with Startup Bangladesh, a venture capital company under ICT Ministry of Bangladesh.

Md. Ashikur Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Bank as the chief guest attended the programme held at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; Sadia Huq, CEO of ShareTrip and a number of Startup entrepreneurs also attended the programme, says a press release.

Md. Ashikur Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Bank said that "Entrepreneurs like you will be the catalysts for Bangladesh's journey to a developed nation by 2041.

Through your innovative spirit and unwavering determination, you will spearhead the transformative changes that will reshape the country's economic landscape."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL said, "EBL gives priority to those who pursue the goal of digital transformation of Bangladesh. Digital transformation is always associated with technology and innovation.

Sadia Huq, CEO of ShareTrip said "This kind of support will motivate us to rise above and we are very optimistic about our future."

Startups with their creativity and innovative ideas can lead Bangladesh to a digital and prosperous Bangladesh, I believe."
M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset, Retail SME, Md. Shabu Munshi, Head of Asset, SME from EBL were also present among others on the occasion.


