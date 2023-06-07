

DX Group brings 10 int'l lifestyle brands to Bangladesh



This announcement was made at a glittering event held at the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.



Here the event turned into a great alliance with the presence of dealers, retailers, partners, industry partners, bankers, telecommunication partners, and media personnel.

In this event, the announced brands are the number one wearable brand of India boAt, globally fourth largest brand QCY, globally sixth largest brand Amazfit, 1More, Promate, TAGG, Ezviz, Riversong, Energizer and Xiaomi etc. Already products of some brands are available in the local market.



The Chairman of Dx Group, DM Majibor Rahman, and the Founder and CEO, Dewan Kanon were present at the event.



The Chairman of Dx Group, DM Majibor Rahman promised to bring newer technology products to technology lovers always.



The CEO of DX Group Dewan Kanon said in his statement, we want to bring the lifestyle products of the world-class renowned brands to the hands of our young generation.



In another, we are bound to deliver the lifestyle products of world-famous brands to our Partners, Retailers, and Distributors at a fair price.



We are always aware of and will be to ensure our Dealers, partners, and retailer that they can get the proper services like the best product, best price, best-in-class distribution, best customer service, best marketing, best channel coverage, and best deal, etc.



Also, DX Group announced to start three new ventures. Those are the health and personal care retail chain life plus, the digital lifestyle retail chain, and the multi-cuisine chain restaurant Shuttle Cafe.



In this event, there is a detailed discussion on how dealers and partners will benefit from doing business with DX Group's ecosystem.



