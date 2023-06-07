Video
CCTL holds dealers' meetings in Dhaka, Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Computer City Technologies Limited (CCTL), an IT product Distribution company, recently organized two dealer programs under the title "Empowering Partnership" in Bangladesh.

This event was successfully completed with 500 dealers in Dhaka on May 21 and 200 dealers in Rajshahi on May 24, last, says a press release.

In this program, Brand National Sales Manager of HAVIT, Ms. Sunny Liu and Gaming Product Manager of HAVIT, Dong Bin were present.  

Apart from that, Managing Director of Computer City Technologies Limited and Director of Bangladesh Computer Samity Mohammed Monirul Islam and Director of Computer City Technologies Limited Md. Saiful Islam, Director of Business Development Ayon Muktadir, Product Manager Md. Rumel Chowdhury and General Manager Md. Habibur Rahman were present.

Mohammed Monirul Islam, Managing Director of Computer City Technologies Limited said, since 2011, we have been working with HAVIT products in the country's market with great reputation as the sole distributor.

The event also celebrated the 12-year anniversary of CCTL and HAVIT working together.

Finally, the ceremony concluded with fascinating cultural show, quiz, raffle draw, dinner and distribution of t-shirt and cap among guests. The popular band Maqsood and Dhaka performed at the event.


