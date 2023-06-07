

Western Australia holds networking event in Dhaka



Kishwar Chowdhury, the finalist of MasterChef Australia 2021, was one of the main attractions of this event and she and her team impressed the visiting guests by serving a varied menu of Western Australian and Bangladeshi dishes, says a press release.



This 'dinner' and 'networking' session was joined by Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Brewer, including a high-level delegation from Western Australia's universities, schools and training services.

The delegates include Brad Jolly, Executive Director Service Delivery, Department of Training and Workforce Development; Marko Remes, Dean, International Business Operations, Edith Cowan University; Douglas Chai, Associate Professor, Edith Cowan University; Prof. Andrew Deeks, Vice -Chancellor, Murdoch University; Conor Murphy, Regional Manager, Bhutan, Murdoch University; Pankaj Pathak, Managing Director, Phoenix Academy; Ms. Juanita Healy, Executive Director, SCSA; Roshan Perera, Associate Director, International Education, SCSA; David Harrison, Pro Vice Chancellor, Communications & Engagement, University of Notre Dame; Prof. Amit Chakma, Vice - Chancellor, UWA; Arjun Singh, Regional Manager, South Asia, Murdoch University; Abhijit Mukherjee, Dean International, South Asia, Curtin University; Roshan KJM, Regional Manager, South Asia, UWA; Daryoush Habibi, Pro Vice-Chancellor and the Executive Dean of the School of Engineering, Edith Cowan University, Robyn Robb, Director, International Education, Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, Government of Western Australia.



The high-profile delegates are representing Murdoch University, the University of Notre Dame, Edith Cowan University, the University of Western Australia, and Curtin University.



Notable speakers of the event were Aziz Saba, Director Investment and Trade, Invest and Trade Western Australia, Dubai office - Master of Ceremony, Nashid Chowdhury, Investment & Trade Commissioner, India-Gulf, Government of Western Australia, Atiq Islam, Vice Chancellor, North South University, Dhaka, and Kishwar Chowdhury, Master Chef Australia Finalist 2021.



"International education is central to Western Australia's relationship with the South-Asian region and our global future.



Western Australia offers top-ranked education and training institutes, a fantastic lifestyle, and a wealth of employment opportunities, making it the perfect study destination.



One of the aims of this mission is to highlight the importance of international education for our mutual economic development," David Templeman, International Education Minister, Western Australia, said in an official statement.



"Education is a powerful tool to place in the hands of young people and benefits not only the individual, but the community and their nation," also said the official statement.



The education mission to Bangladesh by the Western Australian delegation is poised to strengthen educational ties, foster international collaborations, and provide life-changing opportunities for students.



